After the much-hyped wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif which took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel, Vicky's cousin Dr Upasana Vohra and her husband Arunendra Kumar recently gave a small tour of the heritage property. VicKat Mehendi Ceremony: Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Look Exquisite In Sabyasachi Designed Outfits! (View Pics).

As the details about the wedding celebrations from Mehendi, Sangeet to Haldi slowly make their way to social media majorly through Vicky and Katrina's social media accounts, the venue is something that wasn't spoken much about but the latest vlog from Arunendra on his YouTube channel shows the plush property. Photos From Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal’s Mehendi Ceremony Prove It Was All About Love, Laughter And Lots Of Dance!

The video starts with the balcony, which oozes the charm of royalty. The room had a wooden decor with carvings, which rendered it a luxurious and lavish feel in addition to the spacious changing area inside the room. Arunendra and his wife then showed a western commode worth Rs 6 lakh which comes with a motion-sensor, which could be set via remote control.

Check Out Vicky Kaushal's Cousin's Instagram Post Below:

Upasana then spoke as to how Arunendra recited a few lines at the Sangeet ceremony, which impressed the newly-wed couple. They then moved onto documenting the exterior areas of the fort-turned-hotel where the arrangements for meals were made.

