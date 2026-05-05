‘3 Idiots 2’: Vicky Kaushal in Talks To Play Fourth Idiot in Aamir Khan’s Upcoming Sequel? Here’s What We Know

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The 3 Idiots universe is reportedly set to expand with a new lead joining the original cast. According to a report, Vicky Kaushal is in advanced discussions to star in the highly anticipated sequel, tentatively titled 4 Idiots. If the deal is finalised, Kaushal will share the screen with the original trio of Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, marking a major casting development for the franchise. Aamir Khan CONFIRMS ‘3 Idiots’ Sequel Is in the Works, Calls It a ‘Beautiful Story’.

Vicky Kaushal in Talks To Play 4th Idiot in ‘3 Idiots’ Sequel?

The potential addition of Kaushal comes as director Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan look to bring a fresh dynamic to the sequel. Sources indicate that the actor is eager to be part of the project, with an insider stating, “Kaushal is keen on sharing screen space with Aamir Khan and contributing to a franchise that enjoys immense recall value."

While official contracts are still being finalised, significant progress has been made behind the scenes. "Multiple meetings between Vicky, Aamir, and Hirani have already taken place, and Vicky has verbally agreed to play the part of the fourth ‘idiot,’ though the timelines have to align for the entire ensemble," the report noted. This project would mark Kaushal’s third collaboration with Hirani, following his roles in Sanju and Dunki.

‘3 Idiots’ Sequel Production Timeline and Schedule

Despite the momentum, fans will have to wait before the film hits the floor. The project is currently in the script development stage, with Hirani and screenwriter Abhijat Joshi working to ensure the story lives up to the 2009 original. Current estimates suggest that production may not commence until the second half of 2027.

The delay is partly due to the busy schedules of the lead actors. Kaushal is currently committed to several high-profile films, including the historical epic Mahavatar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. Similarly, Aamir Khan has other production commitments to complete before revisiting the world of Rancho and his friends.

A New Chapter for a Cult Classic

The sequel is expected to feature a significant time jump, picking up the story approximately 10 years after the events of the first film. The narrative will reportedly explore how the original characters have evolved while integrating Kaushal’s new character into the group’s "idiot" dynamic. Vicky Kaushal Faces Backlash After His ‘Wife Jokes’ From Wedding Go Viral; Netizens Call Out Actor As ‘Misogynistic’ (Watch Video).

The original 3 Idiots was a global phenomenon that sparked nationwide conversations about the pressures of the education system. By bringing in Kaushal to join the veteran cast, the sequel aims to bridge the gap between the original fans and a newer generation of cinema-goers.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).