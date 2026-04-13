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The Indian film industry and thousands of admirers gathered in Mumbai on Monday to bid a final farewell to legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on April 12, 2026, at the age of 92. The iconic vocalist, whose career spanned over eight decades, died at Breach Candy Hospital following multiple organ failure. Her remains were kept at her Lower Parel residence, Casa Grande, for a public viewing before being taken to Shivaji Park for cremation with full state honours. Mohammed Siraj Hugs, Consoles Zanai Bhosle as Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away (Watch Video).

Ranveer Singh and Tabu Console Grieving Zanai Bhosle

As the film fraternity arrived to pay their respects, emotional scenes were witnessed at the residence. Actor Ranveer Singh was among the early arrivals, appearing visibly solemn as he offered his condolences to the family. Singh was seen spending time with the late singer’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, who was inconsolable throughout the morning.

Ranveer Singh Hugs Zanai Bhosle as She Gets Emotional

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Actress Tabu, who recently shared a close bond with the veteran singer, was also seen providing emotional support to Zanai. In a quiet moment captured by those present, Tabu embraced the young singer as she broke down during the "final darshan." Other notable figures, including Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali, were also seen comforting the grieving family members.

Tabu Consoles Grieving Zanai Bhosle at Asha Bhosle's Funeral

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A State Farewell for Asha Bhosle at Shivaji Park

The Maharashtra government announced that the singer would be accorded a state funeral, reflecting her status as a national treasure and a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several political leaders were expected to attend the final rites at Shivaji Park at 4:00 PM. The family, through Bhosle's son Anand Bhosle, had earlier requested the public to maintain order and avoid overcrowding at the crematorium to ensure a dignified farewell.

Vicky Kaushal and Aamir Khan Pay Final Tributes to Asha Bhosle

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Legacy of a Versatile Icon

Asha Bhosle’s passing marks the end of an era in Indian music. With over 12,000 songs recorded in more than 20 languages, she was celebrated for her incredible range, transitioning effortlessly from soulful ghazals like "Dil Cheez Kya Hai" to high-energy tracks like "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja." Asha Bhosle Funeral: Legendary Singer Receives Indian Tricolour Tribute As Fans Gather To Pay Last Respects (Watch Video).

Tributes have continued to pour in from across the globe, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing her death as an "irreparable loss" and the film industry mourning the loss of a voice that defined generations of cinema.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).