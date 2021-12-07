The stage is set for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding with the celebrations kicking off with a 'Sangeet' ceremony on Tuesday followed by the 'Mehendi' ceremony on December 8. Vicky's big family is all set to welcome the bride to the family with a grand celebration. Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Couple Reaches Rajasthan Along With Family & Friends; Venue Lights Up For Welcome.

Sources told IANS that the 'Mehendi' ceremony will see both the families in attendance, "Katrina and Vicky will celebrate the Mehendi ceremony with both sides of the family. Vicky has a big, loving and warm Punjabi family on his side and his chacha, chachi, mamaa, mami are all looking forward to officially welcoming Katrina into the family." Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Net Worth: Check Out Details of the Soon to Be Married Couple’s Total Assets!

It might be a very intimate affair with only 120 people attending the celebrations but, the power couple has left no stone unturned to mark their wedding celebrations with utmost grandeur, "The wedding preparations have been in full swing on his side for quite some time now. It's going to be a joyous occasion for both sides with both their friends and family getting together to celebrate the couple's special day!"

"Katrina's family has also specially flown down from London - her mom, her sisters and brother and her close group of friends. While it's going to be a private, intimate affair, the celebrations are still going to be grand and they have spared no expense to ensure that they make their special day a memorable one!" the source adds. The most anticipated wedding of the season will take place on December 9 at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan followed by a reception on December 10.

