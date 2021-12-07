Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for their wedding in Rajasthan soon. The B-Town couple have not made any official announcement yet about their marriage, but the speculations of the love birds tying their knot is already making a lot of buzz. Vicky and Katrina have already arrived in Jaipur earlier on Monday (December 6), several pictures and videos of them went viral on social media. Apart from them, several Bollywood celebs also arrived on Rajasthan ahead of KatVic's wedding. Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: From Courtship to Marriage, Here's The Timeline Of Their Love Story Just for You.

Vicky and Katrina are prepping up for their big fat wedding in a gorgeous and royal way. Now, coming to Katrina, she's one of the most successful actress in the Bollywood film industry. She earned the tag of World's Sexiest Woman five times till date. Also, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress was ranked 23rd on the list of highest-paid actresses in 2019. Coming to his beau Vicky, he is also no less than a gem as he has been named in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list of the year 2019. So, after such accolades it's sure that both of them are quite fortunate on their career. Let's take a look on the couple's net worth. Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Wedding: What Is The Age Difference Between The About-to-Be Wedded Actors?

Vicky Kaushal's Net Worth

He is one of those actors who received wider recognition and fame on the industry in a very short period of time. Vicky won our heart when he first played the lead role in 2015 film Masaan. And, he was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's biographical historical drama Sardar Udham. With such fantastic movies and his acting he is quite successful. As per several reports, his net worth is approx Rs 25 crore. So, it stands that he charges Rs 3 to 4 crore for every single flick.

Katrina Kaif's Net Worth

She gained a lot of love and applause from the audience and critics for her recent release Sooryavanshi. The movie is already eyeing to enter Rs 200 crore club soon, as the flick is still doing excellent on the box office. The Bang Bang actress has featured in more than 40 movies till date. Now, looking into her net worth, according to reports Katrina's net worth is around Rs 220 crore. She charges almost Rs 11 crore for a film and Rs 6 to 7 crore for a commercial or advertisement.

KatVic's Combined Net Worth

The combined net worth of the duo looks quite stunning. According to reports, Katrina charges more for her work despite than Vicky. The combined amount is almost Rs 249 crore in total reportedly.

Katrina and Vicky's wedding will be held from December 7 to 9. The grand ceremony will take place in Six Senses Hotel aka Barwara Fort in Rajasthan. The event and rituals of the marriage will begin from Tuesday (December 7) in the venue.

