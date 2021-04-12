Bollywood actress Vidya Balan on Monday took reminded fans to wear masks amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has badly affected Maharashtra. "Let's not forget that the 'Mask'erade is not over yet," Vidya wrote, with a photograph of herself on Instagram. Sonu Sood, Raveena Tandon and Other B-Town Celebs Raise Concern After Maharashtra Board Exams for Class 10th and 12th Gets Postponed.

Vidya's advice to netizens comes after India reported 1,68,912 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, setting another grim one-day record. The actress recently took a sarcastic jibe at bodyshamers on social media. Vidya Balan to Sport Five Distinct Looks in Shakuntala Devi (Read Details).

Check Out Vidya Balan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

On World Health Day, she wrote on Instagram: "People always turn around and tell me that your weight is equivalent to your health but your weight should be a part of your health and not its identity - Happy World Health Day. #worldhealthday." Vidya will next be seen in Sherni, for which she has been shooting in Madhya Pradesh. The film, directed by Amit Masurkar, casts her as a forest officer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2021 07:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).