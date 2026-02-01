The highly anticipated sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer is generating significant buzz following reports of a major casting coup. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly set to join Rajinikanth in Jailer 2, marking a rare on-screen collaboration between two of India’s biggest icons. The movieis directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. ‘Jailer 2’: Vijay Sethupathi Breaks His No-Cameo Rule for Rajinikanth’s Upcoming Action Drama, Says He Loves Him (Watch Video).

Is SRK in ‘Jailer 2’?

While official confirmation from Sun Pictures is still awaited, several industry insiders and co-stars have all but confirmed Shah Rukh Khan's involvement. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Khan will not just appear in a fleeting cameo but will portray a character central to a major turning point in the film. "Shah Rukh plays the role of Rajinikanth's close friend and confidante, whom he trusts with his life," a source told the publication.

The report further suggests that Khan’s character enters the narrative when Rajinikanth’s protagonist, Muthuvel Pandian, finds himself in a situation of dire need. This setup is expected to lead to a power-packed sequence featuring both stars in the same frame.

Watch ‘Jailer 2’ Announcement Teaser:

‘Jailer 2’ Cast

The sequel aims to replicate and expand upon the pan-India appeal of the original film, which featured high-profile cameos from across various regional industries. Alongside the addition of Shah Rukh Khan, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty recently alluded to the collaboration in a media interaction, further fueling fan expectations.

The film's cast has grown increasingly formidable, with confirmed or highly likely appearances by Vidya Balan, Vijay Sethupathi, Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar, reprising their popular roles from the first instalment.

‘Jailer 2’ Release Timeline

Director Nelson Dilipkumar is currently wrapping up the final leg of the shoot in Chennai. While much of the primary photography is complete, reports indicate that Shah Rukh Khan’s specific portions are scheduled to be filmed later this month. ‘Jailer 2’: Is Shah Rukh Khan Set for His Kollywood Comeback With Major Cameo Role in Rajinikanth–Nelson Dilipkumar’s Upcoming Sequel? Here’s What We Know.

The production team has reportedly arranged a dedicated schedule to accommodate the Bollywood star's availability, ensuring the sequence receives the scale it deserves. Fans can expect Jailer 2 to hit the big screen this summer, as the makers eye a mid-June release to capitalise on the holiday season.

