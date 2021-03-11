Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl two months back. The couple had named her Vamika and introduced her to the world. Virat and Anushka now celebrated their daughter's second month's birthday. Time definitely flies. The couple it seems had a small party for their kid as well. Anushka shared a blue rainbow cake on her instastory announcing the same. From the looks of it, this seems like one tasty cake. ‘Vamika Baddi Hokar Yummy Kha!’ Amul Shares Cute Doodle on Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s Newborn Daughter

While announcing their daughter's name, Anushka had written, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika ❤️ has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes !

Sleep is elusive 😛 but our hearts are SO full ❤️Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy." People were indeed happy for them who welcomed a new addition to the family.

Virat and Anushka had requested the media to not click their pictures and the paps honoured their request.

