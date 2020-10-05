And 2020 has claimed another talented actor. Bollywood actor Vishal Anand, well known for his stint in films like Chalte Chalte and Taxi Driver, breathed his last on October 4. The actor was suffering from prolonged illness, a report in Times of India read. The actor whose original name was Bhisham Kohli was a a part of 11 films wherein he got to share screen space and work with biggies like Mehmood, Simi Garewal and Ashoke Kumar among others. SP Balasubrahmanyam, Popular Singer and Actor, Dies At 74.

Anand also produced and directed some of the 11 films that he worked in, in his acting years in the industry. In fact, Vishal is credited with having provided music director Bappi Lahiri with a launchpad in his films.

Actor Purab Kohli, is Vishal's nephew, son of his brother Harsh. His best works in Bollywood include Chalte Chalte, Taxi Driver, Dil Se Mile Dil, Hindustan Ki Kasam and Sa-Re-Ga-Ma-Pa among others. Our prayers are with Vishal's family.

