Mumbai, January 7: Aditya, the son of RJD leader Rohini Acharya and grandson of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, has officially commenced his basic military training in Singapore. The news was shared by his mother on social media, featuring photographs of Aditya with a shaved head, a standard requirement for recruits, as he prepares to fulfill his national service obligations.

Under Singaporean law, National Service (NS) is a mandatory requirement for all male citizens and second-generation permanent residents upon reaching the age of 18. Aditya, who is part of the extended Yadav political family, joins thousands of other young men in the city-state who must serve two years in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), the Singapore Police Force (SPF), or the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Grandson Begins Basic Military Training in Singapore

आज मेरा दिल गर्व से भरा हुआ है , आज अपनी प्री - यूनिवर्सिटी ( Pre - University ) की पढ़ाई पूरी करने के बाद 18 साल की उम्र में हमारा बड़ा बेटा आदित्य 2 साल की Basic Military Training के लिए गया है .. आदित्य .. तुम बहादुर , साहसी और अनुशासन के साथ रहने वाले हो, जाओ कमाल कर दिखाओ… pic.twitter.com/itVx1DPQWi — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) January 5, 2026

The Enrollment and Training Process

In Singapore, the process for military enlistment typically begins when a male resident turns 16.5 years old, at which point they must register for National Service. Once they reach 18, they are formally enlisted into Basic Military Training (BMT).

This initial phase of training is designed to transition civilians into military life. It involves rigorous physical conditioning, weapon handling, and field craft. Depending on a recruit's physical fitness and specialization, this foundational training usually lasts between nine to nineteen weeks before they are posted to specific units for the remainder of their two-year service.

About Singapore's National Service

National Service is a cornerstone of Singapore’s defense policy. The Enlistment Act makes it compulsory, and failure to serve or attempting to evade enlistment is a criminal offense punishable by fines and imprisonment.

While some individuals may apply for a deferment to complete their pre-university education, almost all eligible males must complete their service before pursuing higher education or entering the permanent workforce. Upon completion of the two-year full-time stint, personnel transition to "Operationally Ready National Servicemen" (ORNS), requiring them to attend annual training cycles for several years.

Rohini Acharya, who is based in Singapore with her family, expressed pride in her son’s milestone, describing the moment as a significant rite of passage. The images shared online show the family supporting Aditya as he departs for the training camp, a common sight for families in Singapore during enlistment periods.

While the Yadav family remains central to the political landscape in Bihar, India, this development highlights the dual life led by the younger generation residing abroad. Aditya’s enlistment serves as a reminder of the strict civic duties imposed on residents of Singapore, regardless of their political lineage or background.

