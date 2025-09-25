Assam continues to be in emotional turmoil after the sudden death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore on September 19, 2025. The 52-year-old singer died in a scuba diving accident. His body was brought back to India and a state funeral was held for the renowned singer and musician. Even as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe for Zubeen Garg's mysterious death, there are protests against Dr Sanjive Narain, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director Promoter of AM Television Private Limited, which runs the Prag News channel. Narain is also the Chairman and Co-Founder of Jettwings Airways, among other companies he is heading. In Guwahati, a number of fans of Zubeen Garg demanded the arrest of Sanjive Narain, and a first information report (FIR) was filed against him at the Boingagon Police Station. Protesting outside the channel's office, people demanded action against the media baron. Narain reportedly held a press conference and denied his involvement in the case, saying he only rushed Zubeen Garg to hospital after the accident and was not present on the yacht where the party took place in Singapore before the unfortunate incident. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Assam Bids Tearful Farewell to Music Icon, Fans Sing ‘Mayabini’ in Tribute (Watch Video).

Zubeen Garg Death: Dr Sanjive Narain Holds Press Conference - Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prag News (@pragnewsofficial)

Sanjive Narain Denies Involvement in Singer Zubeen Garg's Death

As per a report in NDTV, in a press conference on September 24, 2025, in Guwahati, Sanjive Narain refuted allegations of being involved in Zubeen Garg's death. He claimed a "conspiracy" against him by "a section of portal journalists," adding that some groups were "deliberately trying to project" that he attended the yacht party held on September 18-19. Narain denied being present at the yacht party attended by Zubeen Garg before his death. The media baron revealed that he had submitted his travel documents during the period to the authorities and was ready to cooperate with the investigating agencies, while appealing for a fair probe. Narain reportedly said, "These are all false allegations. I have provided evidence showing that on the 18th (September) night, I was in Guwahati for a movie premiere, and later I flew to Kolkata and then to Singapore. I only reached (Singapore) on the 19th." Zubeen Garg Funeral: Legendary Assamese Singer’s Dogs Iko, Rambo, Diya and Maya Bid Final Farewell to Their Owner, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says ‘They Must Have Felt the Same Emotions’ (Watch Video).

He further revealed that he had travelled to the country at his own expense. The purpose of his visit was to release his book on legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika during the North East Festival 2025, he said. "I was not a sponsor. Neither was I paid for travel or accommodation. I was simply invited," he said.

PTI reports Narain as saying, "I had no idea about the yacht tour. I was having lunch when I received a phone call from Shyamkanu Mahanta that Zubeen had met with an accident. I rushed to the harbour and immediately took him to the hospital.” Explaining the circumstances around the incident, he said (as reported by NDTV), "Around 3 PM, I got a call from Shyamkanu Mahanta (Northeast India Festival organiser in Singapore), informing me of an accident. I rushed to the pier where an ambulance was present and saw Zubeen being given CPR. I was shocked and angry that he had been taken to the ocean despite his health condition. That was pure negligence.”

Zubeen Garg Laid to Rest - Watch Video:

Amid heartfelt tributes at Kamarkuchi, Sonapur, Zubeen Garg’s favourite song, Mayabini, filled the air as the legendary singer was laid to rest. Thousands of fans, friends, and family members gathered to bid a tearful farewell, with his wife Garima Garg visibly heartbroken… pic.twitter.com/SHjX5LA5HP — The Sentinel (@Sentinel_Assam) September 23, 2025

Narain said that Zubeen Garg was like a "brother for 37 years," adding, "Zubeen was dearest to me. I also want full justice for him. If there was a conspiracy, those guilty should face capital punishment. If it was negligence, then too, those responsible must be punished. I request the Hon'ble Chief Minister, the CID, even the CBI if required, to investigate thoroughly. I will fully cooperate."

Protests continued against Sanjive Narain. PTI reports one of the protestors as saying, "He is an accused in a criminal case. How can he address a press meet? Why has the police not detained or interrogated him even once? We will not accept any leniency in this case. It's about Zubeen da."

Shyamkanu Mahanta Banned in Assam

Meanwhile, Northeast India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta has been banned by Assam from hosting events, and there are reportedly over 60 police complaints against him.

The Assam Police have sent viscera samples to the Central Forensic Laboratory in Delhi for examination in the death probe of Zubeen Garg.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV, PTI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2025 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).