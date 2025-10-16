Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh was one of the biggest hits of Bollywood in 2019. The romantic drama film was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who had also helmed the original Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017), starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Both films faced major backlash for their misogynistic themes. Now, actor Adil Hussain, who was part of Kabir Singh, has admitted that he regrets acting in the film. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Donates INR 10 Lakhs to CM’s Relief Fund on Behalf of Bhadrakali Productions (See Pics).

Adil Hussain Opens Up on Why He Agreed To Do ‘Kabir Singh’

Adil Hussain, who played a supporting role in Kabir Singh, has once again expressed his regret over his decision to act in the 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh. In an interview with Mid-Day, the actor admitted that it was his mistake that he didn't read Kabir Singh's script. He said, "I was travelling extensively with Mukti Bhawan and didn't have the time to go through the full script or watch the original Telugu version (Arjun Reddy)."

Adil Hussain’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Saxena (@the_kabootari)

The actor recalled asking his manager to quote five times his usual fee, hoping that the makers would back out. To his surprise, they didn't back out, leading him to accept the role after reading a scene he initially thought was 'brilliantly written'."

How Adil Hussain Felt After Watching ‘Kabir Singh’

After watching the film in the theatres, Hussain's perception of it completely changed. Expressing his shock about the content, he said, "I found it misogynistic. When I saw the film, I thought 'What have I done?'" However, he stressed that his regret was personal and not about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's work. He said, "It's my responsibility. I could have said no. Several women friends expressed disappointment. It was important for me to say I regret doing that film."

About ‘Kabir Singh’

Kabir Singh follows the story of a skilled surgeon (Shahid Kapoor) who chooses self-destruction after his college love, played by Kiara Advani, is forced into marriage. The film was directed, co-written, and co-edited by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios. Also starring Suresh Oberoi, Arjan Bajwa, and Nikita Dutta, among others, the movie was a major box office hit, earning INR 379 crore globally. Despite its commercial success, Kabir Singh was criticised for portraying toxic masculinity and misogyny. Sandeep Reddy Vanga Responds to Adil Hussain’s ‘Regret Acting in Kabir Singh’ Remark, Says ‘Your Greed Is Bigger Than Your Passion’.

Adil Hussain’s Work Front

Adil Hussain is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Mercy, which has been showcased at several international film festivals.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

