Following their high-profile wedding in Udaipur, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda travelled to the actor’s native village of Thummanpet on Monday to perform the Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham. The traditional ceremony was held at the couple’s newly constructed farmhouse in the Nagarkurnool district, marking their first visit to the village as a married couple. Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception: ViRosh Announce Hyderabad Event As Invite-Only, Urge Fans To Cooperate.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Receive a Grand Welcome in Thummanpet

The ritual, a staple in Telugu households for seeking prosperity and divine blessings, was a family-centric affair. The couple was joined by Vijay’s parents, Govardhan Rao and Madhavi, as well as his brother Anand Deverakonda and Rashmika’s sister Shiman.

The arrival of the "ViRosh" couple turned the quiet village into a festive hub. Local residents lined the streets to greet the newlyweds with folk songs, dance performances, and traditional aarti.

The farmhouse was elaborately decorated with fresh flowers and lights for the occasion. Before entering the residence, elders performed a customary drishti ritual to ward off the "evil eye," a common practice for new brides entering their matrimonial home.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda at Vijay’s Native Village of Thummanpet - Watch Video

Traditional Attire and Rituals

Adhering to the spiritual nature of the day, the couple opted for classic traditional wear. Rashmika wore a dark blue saree complemented by temple jewellery and jasmine flowers. Vijay chose a matching pastel green kurta and dhoti.

The Satyanarayana Puja involves the recitation of sacred stories and the offering of Prasad. Following the ceremony, the couple hosted a community feast, or annadanam, for over 3,000 villagers and guests who had gathered to offer their blessings.

The Wedding Glow Is Real!

Orey satyanaraya vratham ayyaka evvaraina Nalla koditho Dhisti thiyyandra🧿😭❤️ Entha Bagunnaroooo #Virosh pic.twitter.com/NDaoQtMFGO — THE RWDY🗿X (@TheDEVERA_fan) March 2, 2026

From Udaipur to Hyderabad

The village visit is part of a series of post-wedding traditions for the pair. They officially tied the knot on February 26, 2026, at the ITC Mementos in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The intimate ceremony blended Vijay’s Telugu heritage with Rashmika’s Kodava (Coorgi) customs.

Since returning to Telangana, the couple has been active in their celebrations with fans. On Sunday, they visited the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) temple in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, where they distributed sweets to the public.

Upcoming Reception

Public interest in the union remains exceptionally high. The couple’s first official wedding photo recently became one of the most-liked Instagram posts in India, surpassing previous records. Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Seek Blessings at Tirupati Balaji Temple in Hyderabad (Watch Videos).

The celebrations will conclude with a grand wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4. Due to security concerns and the anticipation of large crowds, the event is strictly invitation-only, featuring guests from the film fraternity and political circles across India.

