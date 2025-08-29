Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 29 (ANI): Renowned film director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, along with Pranay Reddy Vanga, met the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence.

He donated Rs 10 lakhs to the CM's relief fund on behalf of Bhadrakali Productions, according to the Telangana CMO.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar held a telephonic conversation with Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy regarding the ongoing relief operations in flood-hit areas in the state.

According to an official statement from the Union Minister's office, he informed the state minister that an Army helicopter has already been deployed in Narmal to carry out relief and rescue measures.

He assured the Telangana Government of the Centre's complete cooperation and further stated that, if necessary, additional NDRF teams are prepared to be sent immediately to strengthen the operations.

Earlier on Thursday, amid heavy rainfall, the Army rescued several people stranded near the Upper Manair Project at Narmala village in the Gambhiraopet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana.

The stranded individuals were evacuated to safety with the help of helicopters. The military helicopters from Hakimpet transported the stranded individuals to safety. The Upper Manair project is an irrigation project situated on the Manair River. (ANI)

