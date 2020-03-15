When Saif Ali Had to Earn Back the Pataudi Palace, the House We Was Supposed to Inherit

Saif Ali Khan at Pataudi Palace (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who is the son of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore, shared that he had to earn back his ancestral palace in Pataudi after it was rented to a hotel chain post his father passed away. According to indiatoday.in, Saif in an interview spoke about the assumptions that he inherited the stunning Pataudi Palace from his father. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan's Sunday Outing With Taimur and His Ice-Cream Covered Face is What a Fun Summer Day Should Look Like! (View Pics).

"People have a certain fixed notion. For that matter, even (with) Pataudi (palace), when my father (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) died, it got rented to Neemrana Hotels. Aman (Nath) and Francis (Wacziarg) used to run (the hotel). Francis passed away. He'd said that if I wanted (the palace) back, I could let him know. I said that I want it back. They held a conference, and said, okay, you have to give us lots of money," Saif said in the interview. Kareena Kapoor Shares Husband Saif Ali Khan's Golden Advice: 'Tag of Being Super Successful Won't Last but Being a Great Actor Will'.

The "Jawaani Jaaneman" star said that he had to earn back the palace he was supposed to have inherited. "The house I'm supposed to have inherited has been earned back through money from films. You can't live off the past. At least we can't in our family, because there was nothing. There is history, culture, beautiful photographs; and, of course, some land. It has been a privileged upbringing. But there's been no inheritance," he said, reports indiatoday.in.

What's special about the Pataudi Palace?

According to hindi.bollywoodshaadis.com, the palace was built 81 years ago. It was built in 1935 by the eighth Nawab and the former cricket legend Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi Ali Hussain Siddiqui. It is said that the palace costs a whopping Rs 800 crore. It has over 150 rooms and over 100 people work here. Iftikhar's son and Saif's father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi had got the palace renovated by an international architect.

The palace has several big grounds, stables and garages. After the renovation, Saif had shared a photograph of the palace. Apart from a big drawing-room, the palace has seven bedrooms, dressing and billiard rooms, reports bollywoodshaadis.com.