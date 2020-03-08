Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan's Sunday Outing With Taimur and His Ice-Cream Covered Face is What a Fun Summer Day Should Look Like! (View Pics)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif and Taimur's Sunday Outing

Kareena Kapoor Khan hit the news this week for making her Instagram debut and given that the whole world was waiting for Bebo's social media debut, the actress in just a couple of days crossed over 1.3 million followers. After breaking the internet with her first post sporting a black outfit, the actress later served some adorable pictures of her family including husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. The actress recently stepped out for a Sunday brunch along with family and was spotted leaving a suburban restaurant with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. Given that paps are always on the lookout to capture some cute pictures of Taimur, their Sunday outing certainly seemed all fun as the paparazzi caught Taimur enjoying an ice-cream on the hot summer day. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Game is So Far So Good, after Taimur Shares Her 'Love' Saif Ali Khan's Picture.

While Kareena was all smiles and greeted the paps as she stepped out in a casual black tee and denims, Saif was seen in his usual sophisticated look sporting a kurta. Summer sure seems to have already begun and what better to do than to enjoy ice-cream in such weather and Taimur seemed to be doing just that and adorably even had ice-cream all over his face. These pictures of the little munchkin are sure to drive everyone crazy. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora's Glam Squad had the Perfect Weekend Celebration (View Pics).

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur on Their Sunday Outing:

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif and Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan With Taimur Ali Khan:

Taimur Enjoys an Ice-Cream

As for her entry into the social media world, after her Instagram debut, Kareena was welcomed onto the photo-sharing app by many of her close friends from the industry including the likes of Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra and also family members such as Karisma Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. While it's just the beginning, we can't wait to see more interesting posts from Bebo. Some inside party pictures maybe?