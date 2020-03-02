Yami Gautam Gets Accused Of 'Disrespecting' Assamese Culture, The Actress Has A Perfect Reply (Watch Video)

Photo Credit: Twitter

Yami Gautam these days has been using her social media account for just purposes. Last month she calmed down her fans who were mighty pissed as she was overlooked for her act in Bala during Filmfare Awards 2020. Now, the actress has posted to put a viral video to rest where she is seen pushing away a man trying to put a Gamosa on her. Gamosa is a traditional Assamese cloth that's used to greet guests in Assam. In the video, when a man tries to make her wear that, she brushes him aside. That created a ruckus on how the actress 'disrespected' the culture of the state. Yami thus clarified that she did that only as self-defense. Yami Gautam Writes A Note To Fans Slamming Filmfare Awards For Bala Snub, Says ‘You Don’t Need To Seek Validation For Your Work From Anyone’

Yami tweeted that as a woman if she is not comfortable with anyone approaching her, she has all the right to push them away. We completely agree with her. A woman has all the right to defend herself if she feels something is not right. That's how women save ourselves every day. You go, girl!

My reaction was simply self defense. As a woman,if I am uncomfortable with anyone getting too close to me, I or any other girl has every right to express it. I Dint’ intend to hurt anyone's sentiments but it's very important to voice out a behavior, inappropriate in any manner https://t.co/sUc4GPxfWv — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) March 1, 2020

Yami was in Guwahati to flag off the Great Guwahati Marathon. She further tweeted about her experience in Assam. This was her third visit to the state.

This is my third visit to Assam.I have always expressed my love towards Assamese culture & people. It’s insensitive to react to a single-sided story & spread hate. I am present here, in this beautiful state for an important event & shall always keep coming back .Peace & Respect — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) March 1, 2020

Yami looks happy to be in Assam.

Had a great time flagging off ‘Great Guwahati Marathon’ -2020 ! Was so good to see so many smiling faces & hence could feel the love ! Thank you for this beautiful ‘Japi’ & ‘Gamosa’ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8uSdS0Gj4U — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) March 1, 2020

Yami, we are completely with you on this. Women have to be cautious about their safety because this world will never care to protect her.