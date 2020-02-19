Yami Gautam Writes A Note To Fans Slamming Filmfare Awards For Bala Snub, Says 'You Don't Need To Seek Validation For Your Work From Anyone'

Yami Gautam. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Filmfare Awards 2020 has a pattern. They always create noise for all the wrong reasons. From nominations to winners, people are aware everything is questionable and yet they feel obliged to criticise it. Gully Boy's 13 wins made many slam it and the same was the case of Yami Gautam getting a snub for her role in Bala. Things went to such a level that now the actress has issued a statement to calm her fans down. She makes a fantastic point by saying, "You Don't Need Validation For Your Work From Anyone." That's should be the spirit Yami. Yami Gautam Gives the Neutrals a Spin With a Classy High Street Style!

Yami wrote a long note to her fans asking them to honour the winners and the jury who presided over it. She said that she admits winning an award is a huge achievement but she is fine with the decision because the love that she received from her fans and industry mean a lot to her.

Something I wish to share :) pic.twitter.com/Ygodk6ofkf — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) February 19, 2020

We do agree Yami was one of the worthy candidates on the nominations list but we feel she will get another chance to win. She is doing good movies and one day, she will win an award too. We hope her fans will now calm down.