The year 2023 saw superhit jodis return to the screen once again, be it Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone, Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel, Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani, and others, along with some fresh pairings. Some jodis used their natural chemistry to boost the romance on screen, while others went to a more intimate level (onscreen, of course) to get the job done. 2023 did indeed see some very bold, risqué, and steamy kissing scenes on screen. Year Ender 2023: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill And Other Actors Who Made Their Big Bollywood Debut.

In this special year-ender feature, we look at 11 such kissing scenes that won the show for us. Of course, there might be some SPOILERS ahead, so tread carefully.

Kuttey

Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj in Kuttey

Aasmaan Bhardwaj's debut directorial features a bold, sensuous lovemaking scene picturised on Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj in a car. Set in a car, it may not come close to Jack and Rose's iconic lovemaking scene in Titanic (there is even a palm on the window moment in Kuttey), but the sequence definitely produced a lot of steam.

Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in Shehzada

This Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo remake may not have many positives, though you can't discredit Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's chemistry in here. It culminates in a very naughty kiss, once again inside a car! Year-Ender 2023: From Prabhas' Adipurush to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, 11 Bollywood Biggies That Just Didn't Impress Us This Year.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

This Luv Ranjan romcom features quite a few kissing scenes between its good-looking lead couple - Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor (who also look scorching hot in their beachwear), but our fave is this playful kiss between them during the song "Tere Pyar Mein."

1920: Horrors of the Heart

Avika Gor and Danish Pandor in 1920: Horrors of the Heart

Avika Gor made her big-screen lead debut in Krishna Bhatt's horror film. While the film reeks of bad writing, bad scares, and bad VFX, the former Balika Vadhu actress reminds everyone that she is no longer a balika, as the actress locks lips with her co-star Danish Pandor quite a few times in a long passionate lovemaking scene.

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha

After working together in the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani reunite for this social dramedy, where they also bring along their amazing chemistry. And like with BB2, SPKK also features a couple of romantic kisses between the two, though if you have watched the film, you know what follows after that. No spoilers here...

Lust Stories 2

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia in Lust Stories 2

Even though Konkona Sen Sharma-directed segment, The Mirror, was the most appreciated segment in this Netflix anthology (and it also featured some bold sequences), the Sujoy Ghosh-directed Sex with the Ex ended up grabbing the most eyeballs. Reason? For the hot and heavy intimate sequences between real-life couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, where the popular actress also broke her no-kissing policy that she maintained for years.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The Karan Johar extravaganza features quite a few kissing sequences between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, including a rain-drenched French kiss. However, our fave is the one in the lift, where the lead pair jumps on each other and makes out as soon as the doors close, giving them the much-needed privacy. BTW, did anyone check if the lift has a CCTV camera?

The Great Indian Family

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar in The Great Indian Family

This YRF film featured a fresh pairing in Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar, who looked quite good together, though not many noticed their chemistry with the movie tanking badly at the box office. The film also featured a kiss between the two, which may not be as steamy as most of the other smooches on this list but is sweet and mushy enough to be effectual.

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor With Rashmika Mandanna, with Triptii Dimri in Animal

We are going double bonanza with these next two entries. Ranbir Kapoor's kissing scenes with Rashmika Mandanna, who plays his onscreen wife, already went viral before the film's release. The actors also feature in a long kissing scene, which unfortunately got over-edited thanks to the censors (this is an A-rated film, mind you). However, post-release, it is the kissing and risque lovemaking scene between Ranbir and Triptii Dimri that became the talking point among the fans, which also boosted the Qala actress' popularity on social media. Year–Ender 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol – Check Out the Actors Who Gave Biggest Commercial Hits This Year!

The Archies

Agastya Nanda With Khushi Kapoor, With Suhana Khan in The Archies

The Archies not only marked the acting debut of Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and Suhana Khan but also their first onscreen kisses. Living up to the romantic entanglements borrowed from the comics, Agastya's Archie has a fling with both Khushi's Betty and Suhana's Veronica, and he ends up kissing both at different points in the movie.

So which of these kisses ranks among your favorites? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

