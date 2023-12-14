Bollywood has constantly evolved with every passing year and 2023 has unfolded as a year marked by monumental debuts of fresh talents. As the industry witnessed blockbuster hits with Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar 2 and more, a wave of new actors made their much-anticipated entry onto the grand stage of Hindi cinema. These budding stars carry the weight of expectation, facing intense competition as they strive to carve their niche in the ever-evolving film industry. Year Ender 2023: From Shahid Kapoor's Farzi to Barun Sobti's Kohrra, 7 Best OTT Shows That We Truly Loved This Year and Where to Watch Them Online!

Check out the new talents who made their big Bollywood debut in 2023.

Suhana Khan

Among the notable newcomers is Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. She graced the screens in Zoya Akhtar's recently released The Archies, a musical adaptation of the beloved comic series, now available on Netflix since December 7, 2023. However, her performance failed to impress the viewers who trolled her calling Ananya Panday better than her.

Suhana Khan in The Archies (Photo Credits: X)

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi, also joined the Bollywood bandwagon with her role in The Archies, sharing the screen with Suhana Khan.

Khushi Kapoor in The Archies (Photo Credits: X)

Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, marked his debut in The Archies. Additionally, he has collaborated with Sriram Raghavan for Ikkis, a war drama unfolding the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpa to be released in 2025.

Agastya Nanda (Photo Credits: X)

Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Gill, known for her stint on Bigg Boss 13, took a leap to the big screen with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring alongside Salman Khan. The film was released on Eid 2023. Shehnaaz also appears in Thank You For Coming with Bhumi Pednekar and the star-studded 100% alongside John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, and Riteish Deshmukh. Year Ender 2023: From 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' to 'Arjan Vailly', 7 Biggest Chartbusters of Bollywood This Year That Were Groovy Dance Anthems! (Watch Videos).

Shehnaaz Gill (Photo Credits: X)

Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon

Two more debutants, Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon, entered Bollywood's domain. Rajveer, son of Sunny Deol and grandson of Dharmendra, and Paloma, daughter of Poonam Dhillon and Ashok Thakeria, shared the screen in Dono, a romantic film directed by Avnish Barjatya. Released on October 5, 2023, the film explores love's journey against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding.

Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon In Dono (Photo Credits: X)

Alizeh Agnihotri

Lastly Alizeh Agnihotri, the niece of Salman Khan and daughter of Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, stepped into the limelight with Farrey. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi, the thriller, released on November 24, 2023, revolves around a group of students involved in cheating. Alizeh portrayed Niyati, a college girl and was praised for her performance. She has also expressed her desire to collaborate with her uncle Salman Khan in the future.

Alizeh Agnihotri in Farrey (Photo Credits: X)

While some newcomers received praise for their performances, others faced criticism, creating a buzz that continues to echo as we approach the end of 2023. Bollywood now awaits more emerging talents next year, with the news of Saif Ali khan’s son Ibrahim Ali khan debuting soon, promising an exciting and competitive future for the industry.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2023 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).