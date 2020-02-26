BTS Appear on Carpool Karaoke, Sing Finesse, Clap to Friends Theme, Pretend to Understand English and Ooze Awesomeness (Watch Videos)

BTS Carpool Karaoke (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The South Korean boyband BTS is making headlines again. This time they have appeared on the latest edition of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke and they clapped to the Friends theme song. Is this real life? Or is this fantasy? RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were in their best mood seated in the car with the talk show host. The group was crammed into one car and covered songs like Bruno Mars’ Finesse and Post Malone’s Circles. BTS also sang songs from the new Map of the Soul: 7 album that dropped earlier this month.

RM revealed that his mother brought him the entire DVD pack of the hit sitcom Friends and he learned English from it. Jin joked that they also watched the show but did not learn the language. Jin also joked and said, "I don't know what [James] said but let's laugh." Pure gold of a TV moment. Dus Bahane featuring BTS and Halsey is All You Need to Watch to Drive Away Your Weekday Woes!

Check Out The Clip Here:

EVERYTHING ABOUT THE FRIENDS PART SENDS HAHAHA pretending to understand the references and laughing, pretending to know the theme song, taehyung accidentally clapping again 😂😂😂#BTSCarpoolTONIGHT #BTSCarpool pic.twitter.com/sEUJrpFlq6 — baby mochi⁷ ( •᷄ɞ•᷅ ) (@spiritedpjm) February 26, 2020

Watch BTS Clapping To Friends Theme Here:

The boyband also sang a cover of Finesse by Bruno Mars and Cardi B. Jungkook's adlibs for the song in amazing vocals was the highlight of this part.

Check Out The Video Here:

Steve Aoki Shared The Clip Where The Group Sang His Mic Drop Remix:

Here Is More From The Episode:

Carpool Karaoke is huge among locals. not that we have to prove shit but Jungkook doing this in a video millions are going to watch... ah yes... bts world domination. #BTSCarpoolKaraoke pic.twitter.com/6PpdCEsUu6 — 𝖘𝖔𝖋𝖎𝖆⁷ (@scenerysolar) February 26, 2020

At one point, Jimin nicknamed Corden as Papa Mochi during the show. Later, James changed his Twitter name to The Late Late Show with PAPA MOCHI⁷. This has got to be one of the best episodes of Carpool Karaoke ever. The clippings from the video are going crazy viral all over the internet. BTS sets course to world domination.