Dus Bahane featuring BTS and Halsey is All You Need to Watch to Drive Away Your Weekday Woes!

The world is obsessed with the boy band, BTS and so are we! After dropping Map of the Soul: 7, then gracing the Today Show and also The Tonight Show, it's like the Bangtan Boys are everywhere. Well, if you happen to be a social media addict you'll know how these boys have taken over the internet by storm. Having said that, we recently bumped into a fun video of BTS (RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, V, Suga and J-Hope) wherein the Korean guys can be seen dancing to Dus Bahane. Well, stop thinking much, as the clip is ofcourse edited but trust us it's the coolest thing we have ever witnessed. BTS' J-Hope Turns 26 Today! Army Floods Twitter With Birthday Wishes For The K-Pop Star.

In case you are an Indian BTS fan, this one featuring the Fake Love boys will blow your mind. The particular video is from an Instagram page called What The Cut, where we see the West meeting Bollywood in quite a unique way. The IG account has merged a few scenes from K-Pop singers Boy With Luv video with Dus Bahane song. FYI, the clip also sees Halsey alongside BTS shaking the booty on the Hindi song. Supremely well-edited video must say! BTS Create History at Golden Disc Awards 2020 as They Become the First Artist to Win Both Physical Album & Digital Song Daesangs and ARMY Can't Keep Calm!

Check Out The Video Below:

Isn't the Dus Bahane and BTS crossover fabulous? Also, if you happen to be from West and unaware about what's Dus Bahane? Then let us tell you it's a song from a Bollywood film titled Baaghi 3 featuring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. Coming to the above video, after watching it, don't you think we need the BTS boys to in real groove on a Bollywood song. Let us your thoughts in the comment section below. Stay tuned!