On the special occasion of a family festival like Raksha Bandhan, Filamchi Bhojpuri is bringing an emotional family film – Chaar Nanad Ki Ek Bhaujayi, whose world television premiere is happening today, August 9, at 9 am. ‘Chaar Nanad Ki Ek Bhaujayi’: Filamchi Bhojpuri’s Fourth Home Production Featuring Raghav Nayyar and Kajal Yadav Celebrates Family Ties.

For those who cannot watch this beautiful film in the morning, it will be re-telecast on the same day, August 9, at 7 pm, so that everyone can enjoy this family story at their own convenience.

This film beautifully portrays the sweetness of relationships, the strong bond between brothers and sisters, and the story of a woman’s self-respect. Chaar Nanad Ki Ek Bhaujayi has been directed by renowned Bhojpuri filmmaker Rajnish Mishra.

The film stars Kajal Yadav (as Sudha) and Raghav Nayyar (as Mohan) in lead roles, while Mohan’s four sisters are played by Nitu Jaiswal, Shlesha Mishra, Yogita Koirala, and Madhavi Arora. The cast also includes seasoned actors such as Khushi Singh, Ram Sujan Singh, Kavita, and Maya Yadav.

'Chaar Nanad Ki Ek Bhaujayi' World Premiere on Filamchi Bhojpuri

In this fourth original film from Filamchi Bhojpuri, viewers will not only get pure entertainment but also a strong story centred on family, relationships, and self-respect. The film not only highlights family values but also presents a beautiful glimpse of the new bonds formed when a woman becomes a new daughter-in-law. Filamchi Bhojpuri Releases Its First Home Production: 'Saas Kamaal Bahu Dhamaal' Starring Superstar Amrapali Dubey.

So, this Raksha Bandhan, don’t forget to watch – Chaar Nanad Ki Ek Bhaujayi today at 9 am and 7 pm, only on Filamchi Bhojpuri!

Filamchi Bhojpuri channel is available on DD Free Dish and all major DTH and cable networks:

DD Free Dish – 46, Tata Play – 1114, Airtel – 665, Dish TV – 1556, D2H – 2079, Sun Direct – 716, GTPL – 829, Den – 843, Hathway – 763, Fastway – 626, Siti Cable – 219, Siti Moya – 213, Digital – 182.

