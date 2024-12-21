Mumbai, December 21, 2024: Filamchi Bhojpuri, a leading channel dedicated to Bhojpuri cinema, is taking a significant leap by entering the realm of film production. The channel is now set to create original films, embarking on a new chapter to offer captivating content that speaks directly to the heart of Bhojpuri-speaking audiences.

The channel’s debut production, Saas Kamaal Bahu Dhamaal, features Bhojpuri cinema icon Amrapali Dubey in the lead role. The film will premiere on December 21, 2024, at 5 PM, exclusively on Filamchi Bhojpuri. The movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Vidya Singh, Manoj Bhattacharya, Lado Madhesia, Jay Yadav, and Jyoti Mishra, each delivering remarkable performances.

Speaking about the project, Amrapali Dubey said, “Saas Kamaal Bahu Dhamaal is an engaging narrative that delves into the intricacies of familial relationships while blending humour and drama. It’s a story that entertains and educates, offering viewers an emotional and thought provoking experience.”

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of IN10 Media Network, while conveying his thoughts, states, “Filamchi has always been dedicated to celebrating Bhojpuri cinema and its cultural vibrancy. With this step into original film production, we aim to deepen our connection with our audience in Bihar, Jharkhand, and beyond. Our first production, Saas Kamaal Bahu Dhamaal, underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, relatable, and impactful storytelling. This is just the beginning, as we plan to bring many more such stories to life that resonate with our viewers.”

The film stands out for its engaging screenplay, great performances and memorable music, making it a perfect choice for family viewing.

Saas Kamaal Bahu Dhamaal is set to redefine the Bhojpuri cinema, offering a fresh take on family dynamics with a mix of comedy, drama and heartfelt moments. Don’t miss the premiere on December 21, 2024, at 5 PM on Filamchi Bhojpuri.

