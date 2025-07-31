Filamchi Bhojpuri, a leading channel dedicated to Bhojpuri cinema, is marking a significant milestone by announcing a new film! Titled Chaar Nanad Ki Ek Bhaujayi, the channel, known for producing its own originals, is bringing its latest production to viewers this Raksha Bandhan. As Raksha Bandhan celebrates the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters, Chaar Nanad Ki Ek Bhaujayi also highlights familial relationships through a heartfelt story. Directed by Rajnish Mishra in his debut collaboration with Filamchi, the film follows the story of Mohan, who raises his four sisters after the demise of their parents. The narrative later shifts to the perspective of his wife, Sudha and her struggles as she adjusts to her new life and fights for her rights. The cast includes Raghav Nayyar as Mohan, Kajal Yadav as Sudha, and Yogita Koirala, Shreya Mishra, Neetika Jaiswal, and Madhvi Aarya as the four sisters. Chaar Nanad Ki Ek Bhaujayi will premiere on Rakshabandhan 2025, August 9, at 9 AM. Filamchi Bhojpuri Releases Its First Home Production: 'Saas Kamaal Bahu Dhamaal' Starring Superstar Amrapali Dubey.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Chaar Nanad Ki Ek Bhaujayi’:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filamchi Bhojpuri (@filamchibhojpuri)

