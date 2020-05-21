Chhagan Chougule, 'Navri Natali' Fame Folk Artist From Maharashtra, Dies After Contracting Coronavirus

Folk artist Chhagan Chougule (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Mumbai, May 21: Popular folk artist from Maharashtra Chhagan Chougule has died, reports said on Thursday. According to reports, Chhagan Chougule, who shot to fame with Navri Natali song, was receiving treatment after he had tested positive for coronavirus. He was admitted to Seven Hills hospital in Mumbai. Despite receiving no training for folk singing, Chougule was among the finest singers.

Chhagan Chougule's folk songs such as Katha Changudanchi, Katha Sharavan Badachi, Aaiche Kalij, Katha Devtari Badumamam became hit. However, he became popular when his Navri Natali was aired on television. Initially, he was associated with Jagran Gondhal. Soon, while organising Jagran Gondhala events, he started giving them a new comprehensive touch to his art.

Chhagan Chougule's Navri Natali Song:

"This gave Maharashtra a new folk artist," Ganesh Chandanshive, Head, Department of Folk Art, University of Mumbai, was quoted as saying. Chhagan Chowgule sang songs and folk songs of many deities. His Navri Natali song is often played in TV shows, schools, colleges, youth festivals and various social programs. He was awarded the Lavani Gaurav Award in 2018.