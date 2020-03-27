COVID-19 Lockdown: Mimi Chakraborty’s Instagram Post of Expectation v Reality in Quarantine Days Is a Must-See (View Pic)

TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bengali actress-politician Mimi Chakraborty has shared a funny expectation-versus-reality post on her Instagram while being under quarantine. Mimi shared a couple of photos to underline her point. In the first, she strikes a super hot gym pose, which she captioned as "expectation". The other picture has her cleaning her kitchen, which she described as "reality". "Expectation vs reality. Quarantine days," the actress wrote. COVID-19 Effect! TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty Imposes a Week of Self-Quarantine After Returning From London,

The actress and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi is unable to hit the gym as she is confined at her home amid the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, she is using the time to do some dusting and cleaning work at home. Commenting on her post, a user asked: "Are you staying at the MP quarters in Delhi?" Another user suggested the actress to "workout from home and make a fit body." From Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif to Surbhi Jyoti-Bollywood and TV Celebs Give Sneak Peek Into Their Homes Through Quarantine Posts

Check Out Mimi Chakraborty’s Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Expectation VS Reality.. Quarantine Days 👍🏻 A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) on Mar 26, 2020 at 5:46am PDT

While comments like "hot" and "sexy" flooded Mimi's inbox, a fan suggested that it is high time the Tollywood star ventured Bollywood!