Famous People Born on February 11: Several famous personalities were born on February 11 across various fields. In Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston, known for Friends, and Taylor Lautner, famous for Twilight, have gained global fame. Legendary inventor Thomas Edison revolutionised the world with his groundbreaking innovations. Acclaimed musicians Sheryl Crow and Khalid have left a lasting impact on the music industry. In sports, tennis star Daniil Medvedev has made his mark. Notable actors like Natalie Dormer, Damian Lewis, and Sherlyn Chopra also share this birthday. Indian cinema is represented by Tina Ambani, Mimi Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, and singer Anushka Manchanda. Additionally, the late actor Burt Reynolds remains a legendary name in Hollywood history. 11 February 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous February 11 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

