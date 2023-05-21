Basking in the critical acclaim for Jubilee (where he plays a studio boss modelled after Himanshu Rai of Bombay Talkies) and the positive buzz about the upcoming series Scoop (where his character is inspired by crime journalist J. Dey), Prosenjit Chatterjee has announced that he'll be next seen in the Bengali film Devi Chowdhurani: Bandit Queen of Bengal. Jubilee: Prosenjit Chatterjee Reveals Why He Said Yes to Vikramaditya Motwane’s Web Series.

Based on the novel by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Devi Chaudhurani, a role that was first essayed by Suchitra Sen, is about a young woman in 18th-century Bengal who, after being abandoned by her in-laws, is adopted by a dacoit and ends up becoming a female Robin Hood. Sharing the motion poster and details about the film, Prosenjit took to his social media profile and shared a prayer addressed to Goddess Kali, the deity of dacoits: "Muktakeshi khargahaste, tamas binashini, namami Maate Kalike, sarvasiddhi dayini (Salutations to Mother Kali, loose-haired and wielding a 'kharga', double-edged sword, and provider of knowledge)."

After the benediction came the announcement: Devi Chowdhurani (Bandit Queen Of Bengal) Motion Poster. ... The untold story of the first woman freedom fighter of India against the British Colonial Rulers. ... First Bengali pan-India movie in 7 languages." He concluded by noting: "Based on the novel by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, local folk tales and real historical events and characters. Autumn 2024.Jai Bhairavi." Jubilee: Prosenjit Chatterjee Reveals Why He Said Yes to Vikramaditya Motwane’s Web Series.

The film, scheduled for an Autumn 2024 release, is helmed by Subhrajit Mitra, who has written the screenplay and dialogues as well, and features TV journalist-turned-actress Srabanti Chatterjee in the title role. Prosenjit plays Bhavani Pathak, the bandit who mentors Devi Chaudhurani.

