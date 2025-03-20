Three years after Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Neeraj Pandey returns with another thrilling part from his popular franchise. Titled Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, the cop drama features some of the biggest names from the Bengali entertainment industry. Set in the 2000s, when gangsters and politicians wielded authority, a fearless IPS officer, Arjun Maitra (portrayed by Jeet), emerges as a catalyst for change, determined to restore order. But will he succeed? From cast to release date, here's everything you need to know about the crime thriller series. Sourav Ganguly Seen in a New Avatar! Former Indian Cricketer Wears Police Uniform As He Features in Promo for Netflix's 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' (Watch Video).

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ Cast

Created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is backed by Shital Bhatia's Friday Storytellers. The crime thriller series features a stellar cast, including Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Chitrangda Singh, Pooja Chopra, Shraddha Das, Aadil Zafar Khan, Akanksha Singh, Ritwik Bhowmik, Parambrata Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee and Mahaakshay Chakraborty, among others.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’:

When and Where To Watch ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’?

Neeraj Pandey's Khakee: The Bengal Chapter premiered on Netflix on Thursday (March 20). It is available for all users with a standard subscription. The crime thriller has seven episodes in total, each with a runtime of 45 minutes.

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ Premieres on Netflix on March 20, 2025

