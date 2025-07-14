Rajkummar Rao steps into full-blown action hero mode in Maalik, a gritty gangster drama in which he plays the titular role. Directed by Pulkit - best known for directing Bhakshak on Netflix - the film also stars Manushi Chhillar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saurabh Shukla, Saurabh Sachdeva, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Swanand Kirkire. Maalik was released on July 11, clashing with the Bollywood romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan and the Hollywood heavyweight Superman. ‘Maalik’ Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Deserves Better Than This Exhausted Gangster Template.

So, how did the film perform over its opening weekend? Let’s take a look.

First Weekend Collections of 'Maalik'

According to Sacnilk, Maalik netted INR 14.25 crore in India and grossed INR 16.9 crore worldwide over its opening weekend. The film outperformed its Bollywood competitor Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan, which managed only INR 1.23 crore net in India during the same period.

However, the clear box office winner was Superman, which outgrossed both Indian releases with a net collection of INR 26 crore in India that weekend. ‘Superman’ Box Office Review: David Corenswet’s Movie Off to a Flying Start – Here’s How Much It Earned in North America, India and Globally in First Weekend.

How 'Maalik' Compares to Rajkummar Rao’s Past Performances

In terms of Rajkummar Rao’s filmography, Maalik ranks as his seventh highest opening weekend grosser in India. It edged past Roohi (INR 12.58 crore) but fell short of Mr & Mrs Mahi.

Here are the top seven highest opening weekend collections for Rajkummar Rao, along with their final box office verdicts:

1. Stree 2 - INR 204 crore - Blockbuster

2. Stree - INR 31.26 crore - Superhit

3. Bhool Chuk Maaf - INR 28.71 crore - Average

4. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video - INR 39.56 crore - Flop

5. Judgementall Hai Kya - INR 33.11 crore - Flop

6. Mr & Mrs Mahi - INR 36.28 crore - Flop

7. Maalik - INR 14.25 crore - Undecided

'Maalik' Box Office Performance - Overview

While no official confirmation has been given, media reports suggest Maalik was made on a budget of INR 54 crore.

Despite modestly exceeding expectations during its first weekend, the film hasn’t generated enough momentum to suggest it will cross its budget through theatrical revenue alone. The critical reviews have been underwhelming, and audience response remains muted.

Weekday collections will now be crucial in determining whether Maalik can avoid the fate of becoming another box office disappointment. If the film fails to hold steady during the week, it risks being labelled a commercial failure.

