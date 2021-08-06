DocuBay, the premium international documentary membership VOD service by IN10 Media Network, has announced the acquisition of multiple premium documentary titles from the Germany-based independent international distribution company, Albatross World Sales. DocuBay Partners With TCL Electronics to Offer Premium Library of Documentaries.

The deal includes documentaries on Nature, Science, History, and many more genres. The 20+ titles will be available for global streaming on DocuBay in more than 170 countries, with the app available on platforms such as the Apple store, Google Play, Fire TV, Apple TV, among others.

With the launch of new titles, the fans of documentaries will be able to easily access the world of nature and science. For instance, in Giants with Mud Feet they will discover how a group of American and European scientists struggle to save the proud, towering elm tree from its tiny yet terrible enemy. Canary Islands - In the Shadows of the Volcanoes takes nature enthusiasts to the unique, futuristic geography of the archipelago built by steep volcanic mountains. Mark Twain in India: IN10 Media’s Juggernaut Productions Collaborates With UK-Based Nucleus Media Rights for the Period Drama Mini-Series.

Commenting on the content-partnership, Adita Jain, Sr AVP – Acquisition & Syndication – Network at IN10 Media Network said, “We are pleased to partner with Albatross World Sales, whose library includes a range of unique documentaries and factual, which are in line with DocuBay’s diverse line-up. Our strategy has always been to provide the audience with premium content, in various genres, from across the world.”

"Working on this deal with the DocuBay team has been a pleasure and we're very excited that our high-quality documentaries will be available to viewers around the world! It's also a promising start to a fruitful collaboration,” added Eleytheria Heine, sales manager for the Asian territories at Albatross World Sales.

