DPIFF CEO Abhishek Mishra & Afroz Shah Commenced Beach Cleaning Drive With More Than 500 Volunteers at Dana Pani Beach

Beach Cleaning Drive (Photo Credits: File Image)

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival successfully commenced their CSR Activity - 'Beach Cleaning' under the Go Green Initiative.

The initiative witnessed UN Environment's Champion of the Earth award winner Adv. Afroz Shah cleaning up the beach along with Team DPIFF. The CSR initiative was supported by 'MP Group' under the execution of 'Child Help Fpoundation'.

Abhishek Mishra CEO of DPIFF addressed, "We are greatful to be joining hands with Adv. Afroz Shah for 'The Beach Cleaning Drive', this saves the lives of marine animals and improves the beach ecosystem. It's been five years since we have pledged to carry forward the initiative of sustainable environment and we couldn't be more thankful for taking this forward with help of our team, partners and enthusiast volunteers".The cause witnessed 800 volunteers supporting the Team DPIFF. To better understand the types and amount of waste, Adv Afroz Shah guided the volunteers. It was heart warming to witness a total of 800 volunteers including young crowd who worked tirelessly to pick up rubbish under the blazing sun.

DPIFF strongly believe in the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi, "Be the change that you wish to see in the world". This year, DPIFF will honour and pave tribute to the two most phenomenal legends of the nation, on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Dadasaheb Phalke Ji and Mahatma Gandhi Ji at 'Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020' on 20th February '20.