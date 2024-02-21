The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 was held on February 20. The star-studded affair turned out to be a memorable night, with artistes being honoured for their stellar performances. Team Jawan swept awards in some of the best categories, with Shah Rukh Khan winning the Best Actor Award for Jawan, Atlee winning Best Critics Director, Anirudh Ravichander bagging Best Music Director and the action thriller winning in the Best Film category. Red Chillies Entertainment shared a post congratulating the winners. However, the production house’s post on their X handle grabbed eyeballs, with netizens pointing out that Jawan actress Nayanthara had not been included in the post. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's Moving Speech After Winning Best Actor Trophy For Jawan Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Nayanthara, who was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, was also honoured at the DPIFF this year. However, the Lady Superstar, as she is fondly called by fans, was not bestowed with the Best Actress Award but rather the Most Versatile Performer of the Year Award. So, Red Chillies has not missed out or deliberately ignored Nayanthara in their post. For those unaware, the Best Actress Award has been won by Rani Mukerji for her role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Nayanthara Wins Most Versatile Actress of the Year Award at DPIFF 2024; Vignesh Shivan Cheers for His ‘Thangamey’ on Social Media.

Red Chillies Entertainment’s Post

Netizens On Nayanthara Being Missed Out

(Photo Credits: X/@RedChilliesEnt)

The Actress’ Post On Winning ‘Most Versatile Actress Of The Year’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

Jawan, marking Atlee’s Hindi film debut, emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. The blockbuster features an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. Produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, the film has garnered immense success and acclaim.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2024 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).