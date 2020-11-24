Yo Yo Honey Singh has given us all amazing songs with great music. Besides releasing singles, he has also sang songs for movies. He is one of the most loved song artistes in the industry and the 37-year-old is back with a bang with another great single, which also introduces newbie singer Ipsitaa. The song titled "First Kiss" is peppy, funky and has a cool '90s vibe. Yo Yo Honey Singh Speaks Up About the Evolution in Punjabi and Hindi Rap.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has not only sung the song and composed the music of "First Kiss", but the lyrics have also been penned by him. Talking about this track the singer had earlier stated, “Everybody remembers their first kiss. So, I thought it would be sweet if a girl talks about it, instead of a guy. Girls will connect with this song. I put a lot of effort into the lyrics to make them relatable,” reports Mid-Day.

Watch First Kiss Song Below:

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Ipsitaa share a great onscreen chemistry in this video track. The dances moves are simple, the beats are catchy and it will make one feel grooving on to it. "First Kiss" song has a new age vibe and it will definitely get everyone groovy!

