Ghar Ki Murgi Movie Review: Sakshi Tanwar-Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Short Film Is That Much-Needed 'Sorry' To All The Women Who Have Been Taken For Granted!

With women's day around the corner, we see many initiatives and stories being shelled out on the internet. Fortunately, this generation is well-aware about the fact that this day is celebrated for a bigger cause than it is seen at its face value. Directors Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari joined hands to gift us a heartwarming short film, 'Ghar Ki Murgi,' that sheds light on this. Of course, it is endearing and inspiring to watch the women whose names have been highlighted in their respective professional spaces. But what about the women who are the home-makers, who are callously labelled as 'housewives' by the society in general? This short film is sort of a reminder that she is the woman who probably is the most silent contributor to the home, who ends up being 'ghar ki murgi' aka 'taken for granted.' Siachen Warrior: Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Team Up for a Film Based on an Inspiring True Story of Indian Army.

The story is about Seema (Sakshi Tanwar). A house-maker, AND a working woman. Her typical day revolves around her husband Sandeep (Anurag Arora), daughter, son, her in-laws and her beauty parlour. Her days almost look the same that go by in loop until one fine day when she takes a drastic decision. This decision baffles her family and the routine is disrupted.

Set across the Old Delhi backdrop, the story starts with a pressure cooker and ends on the same. It is not difficult to understand how the makers beautifully connected Seema's varying hidden emotions with a pressure cooker, which 'at least has permission to blow up!'. Sakshi has taken the fifteen-minute-plus film on her shoulders, with her loveable and strong performance. Her 'Seema' is not loud or outspoken but you know that her heart is filled with a volcano of emotions that is dying to erupt at probably every moment at home. Don't mistake this portrayal for the lack of love. It is all about a lack of respect. Yes, the same issue that Sridevi's 'Shashi' in English Vinglish dealt with.

It is beautifully shown how just a light moment or a 'joke' with a bad taste is enough to hurt someone's self-respect. Honestly, I could not help but relate the film with Sridevi's performance as Shashi only but with the character's freshness retained by Tanwar.

In the trademark Ashwiny fashion, the story has the right amount of humour and emotions weaved into it. The climax is a perfect ending to the story. Yet, somehow one might feel an alternate ending would be even more interesting. But then, it dawns upon us, 'that's not what Seema would do.' After all, she doesn't lack love, she just yearned for her self-respect.

Apart from Sakshi, the rest of the cast too have fit well like a perfect piece of a puzzle in the story. However, it is Sakshi's bright screen presence that makes this film that it is. That also makes me wonder, why isn't Sakshi Tanwar leading a full-blown commercial cinema already? She might after this!

Yay!

Sakshi Tanwar's Beautiful Screen Presence

Simple Yet Endearing Storyline

Nay!

Would There Be a Better Climax?

Final Thoughts:

Ghar Ki Murgi has been blessed with Ashwiny's admirable direction and Nitesh Tiwari's relatable writing. But you won't see any hint of Bareilly ki Barfi or Dangal whatsoever. The movie is not just about a mother but all those women that are taken for granted even without realization. Probably, this movie nudges you to utter the much-needed and much-awaited 'Sorry' for treating HER as 'ghar ki murgi.' The film airs on Sony LIV on March 7.