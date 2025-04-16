Mumbai, April 14: Emraan Hashmi's highly-anticipated "Ground Zero" becomes the first film in 38 years to get a red carpet premiere in Srinagar, Kashmir. With the premiere, the makers wanted to show the film first to the Jawans and Army officers standing on the Line of Defence and on the ground to protect us from the enemy. This move perfectly aligns with the film’s theme of patriotism.

"Ground Zero" will be setting new benchmarks with its red carpet premiere in Srinagar on 18th April as no other film has had its premiere in Srinagar in the last 38 years, making "Ground Zero" the first to take this pioneering step after such a long time. ‘Ground Zero’ Trailer: Emraan Hashmi Unleashes His Action Mode As He Leads BSF’s Anti-Terrorism Operation in Kashmir in This Intense War Drama (Watch Video).

"Ground Zero" has been receiving a lot of love from the audience, and its trailer was also well-received, further fueling the audience’s anticipation. Moreover, the film is based in Kashmir and has been entirely shot in the region. Hashmi plays the role of BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who spearheaded the operation to execute Ghazi Baba. This mission was recognized as the best operation of the BSF in the past 50 years. "Ground Zero" tells the true story of this significant yet lesser-known operation.

For the unversed, Ghazi Baba was a top-ranking commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed and the deputy commander of the militant group Harkat-ul-Ansar. He is known to have masterminded the Indian Parliament attack on December 13, 2001. Hashmi is accompanied by Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Lalit Prabhakar, Mukesh Tiwari, Punit Tiwari, Satya Prakash, and Hanun Bawra in the core cast of the drama. Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Ground Zero' to Release on April 25.

Excel Entertainment presents an Excel Entertainment Production, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Made under the direction of Tejas Deoskar, the film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy. "Ground Zero" is all set to hit cinemas on April 25, 2025.

