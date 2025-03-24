New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) "Ground Zero", an upcoming action thriller headlined by Emraan Hashmi, is set to release in theatres on April 25.

Inspired by BSF's (Border Security Force) operation, the teaser of the film will be attached to Salman Khan's film "Sikandar" which is slated to release on March 30, according to a press release.

The plot follows Hashmi's character, a Deputy Commandant in the Border Security Force (BSF), as he leads a two-year-long investigation into a high-stakes national security threat.

"Ground Zero" explores themes of courage, sacrifice, and the unseen struggles faced by those who defend the nation.

Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is presented by Excel Entertainment.

