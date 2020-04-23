Hera Pheri, Yes Boss, Sadma And Many More - 15 Awesome Bollywood Movies You Can Legally Watch For Free On YouTube

Free Movies On YouTube (Photo Credits: YouTube)

During the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global consumption of online movies and series has skyrocketed. Of course, people want to remain entertained while most of us have quite a few extra hours on our schedule. Well, if you do not have a subscription for online streamers like Hotsrat, Netflix, and Prime, don't worry. We have compiled a list of some awesome Bollywood movies that you can watch on YouTube, absolutely free and completely legal. We have movies like Dhamaal, Hera Pheri, Johnny Gaddar and what not. These 15 titles will keep you buys ad entertained for the next few days. James Gunn, Scott Derrickson, Rian Johnson Participate in Twitter's #FivePerfectMovies Trend - Check Out Their Lists!

The movies that we are listing down aren't pirated versions available on YouTube. But these movies have been officially uploaded on YouTube by their distributors. Thank us later. Will OTT Shows and Movies Dominate Over Big Bollywood Releases in 2020 Thanks to COVID-19? Not Quite!

Johnny Gaddar (2007)

Neil Nitin Mukesh made a promising debut with this crime thriller. Although things did not work out well for him in the subsequent career. Johnny Gaddar is a must-watch neo-noir film by Sriram Raghavan whom you love for Andhadhun, Badlapur.

Dor (2006)

This Ayesha Takia and Gul Panag starrer film is one of the rare Bollywood films about female friendship. Who said Veere Di Wedding was the first? Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Dor explores the theme of forgiveness and freedom.

Ajnabee (2001)

One of Abbas-Mustan's best work. Featuring stalwarts like Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu, the movie will make you laugh a lot before reeling you in its edge of the seat thrilling promise.

Yes Boss (1997)

The most wholesome movie on this list. This movie featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla will make you laugh and cry. It has drama, romance, and some of the best songs in Bollywood.

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006)

In case you are only looking for a hearty laugh without caring much about the plot, this movie is for you. Directed by Rohit Shetty, this one if the best out of all the films in Golmaal series.

Hera Pheri (2000)

The Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal starrer comedy will make you laugh until your stomach hurts. The sequel of the film, which is just as good if not better, Phir Hera Pheri, is also available for free on YouTube.

Samay: When Time Strikes (2003)

One of the underrated thrillers in Bollywood. The best film in Sushmita Sen's filmography. It is adapted from the Hollywood film, Seven, but takes its own route making significant changes to the source material. This thriller will shake you to the core.

Shor In The City (2011)

One GREAT movie in Tusshar Kapoor's career. The crime-comedy is directed by Raj and DK, whom you love for Go Goa Gona, The Family Man and also Stree.

Vaastu Shastra (2004)

If you are planning a horror night, this movie is a good watch. The movie stars Sushmita Sen trying to save her kid from the four ghosts living in her new house.

Pinjar (2003)

A heartbreaking drama that is set in the partition era. Manoj Bajpayee and Urmila Matondkar bring to life the characters written by author Amrita Pritam. YOU WILL CRY.

Gumnaam (1965)

Adapted from Agatha Christie's novel, And Then There Were None, this movie has some a bunch of strangers being killed on an island one by one. Also, watch out for the song...Gumnaam Hai Koi, Badnaam Hai Koi.

1971 (2007)

The best war-drama that Bollywood has offered. Chances are very high that you have not watched this film featuring Manoj Bajpayee. You will regret not watching this film sooner, trust us. The film tells the story of the escape of six soldiers of the Indian Army taken as prisoners of war by Pakistan Army.

Firaaq (2008)

The political drama, tells us the stories of the aftermath of the 2002 violence in Gujarat. It won Best Art Direction and Best Editing at the National Film Awards 2009.

Sadma (1983)

In this emotional romantic drama, Kamal Haasan and Sridevi, play the lead roles. Sridevi's acting as a mentally unstable woman will move your heart. The ending will break it.

Dhamaal (2007)

This is one of the regular campy comedy films by Bollywood. But it is so funny. Laughters guaranteed.

So, those were the movies that we highly recommend you to watch if you are looking for absolutely free and legal entertainment. There are many other movies available on YouTube to watch for free.