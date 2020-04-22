James Gunn, Scott Derrickson, Rian Johnson Participate in Twitter's #FivePerfectMovies Trend - Check Out Their Lists! 

James Gunn, Scott Derrickson, Rian Johnson (Photo Credits: Twitter)

If you happen to go on Twitter right now and you'll realise a new trend has begun where Twitterati are listing their favourite 5 perfect films. The #FivePerfectMovies trend has everyone hooked to it and Guardians Of The Galaxy director, James Gunn too participated in the same. Gunn has been interacting with his fans on Twitter and using this quarantine time to share his thoughts on films and filmmaking. From participating in a live watch party of Guardians of the Galaxy to giving his take on film sequels being better than the originals, the director has been keeping busy on social media. James Gunn Names his Favourite Superhero Movie of all Time and it's Not an Obvious Choice.

In his recent series of tweets, Gunn revealed his favourite movies and also what he thinks made them perfect. Among his top 5 was also 1985 Robert Zemeckis directorial, Back To The Future. Among the director's list were also films like Chinatown, Rashomon, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Thing. Talking about listing Back To The Future, Gunn wrote, "Back to the Future SEEMINGLY could be imperfect (why don't Mom and Dad remember Marty?), but I would still argue it's a perfect film because there are reasons why this could conceivably be the case (time protects itself from unravelling, etc). Or maybe I'm in denial. Who knows."James Gunn Reveals This Sequence in Guardians of the Galaxy Was a Nightmare to Shoot - Here's Why!

Check Out James Gunn's Tweets Here:

Again, I think people are using this hashtag in a different way than me, but that's how I perceive it. Here are five more perfect films: 1) Back to the Future 2) Chinatown 3) Rashomon 4) Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind 5) The Thing#FivePerfectMovies #fiveperfectfilms — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 21, 2020

A few days ago, Knives Out director Rian Johnson had also taken to Twitter to reveal his best five lists which consisted of movies such as, The Conversation, Treasure of the Sierra Madre, 2001, Duck Soup and The Master. Other directors such Edgar Wright, Scott Derrickson also took to Twitter to reveal their favourites. Check out their tweets below.

Rian Johnson and Edgar Wright:

The Conversation Treasure of the Sierra Madre 2001 Duck Soup The Master — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) April 20, 2020

Scott Derrickson and JA Bayona :

5 perfect movies Rashomon Taxi Driver Blade Runner Poltergeist Se7en I nominate@Massawyrm @MaggieLevin @zeldawilliams @mangiotto @ManMadeMoon https://t.co/8ofhS7ox4o — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) April 19, 2020

