Will OTT Shows and Movies Dominate Over Big Bollywood Releases in 2020 Thanks to COVID-19? Not Quite!

It's boom time for OTT all thanks to the lockdown imposed by the Government to fight COVID-19. The move to keep people in their homes all the time is essential to battle this crisis. OTT industry has thus seen a surge of subscribers and viewers. In fact, such is the demand that Netflix, Amazon and others had to switch to standard definition from HD to reduce the load on the internet. Global and local players have been releasing a lot of shows and movies to whet the appetite of people locked up in their homes. As per a Business Standard report, a 20% increase in viewership has been noticed during this period. But how long will this sustain or manage to keep the viewers hooked till fatigue sets in? Special OPs Star Kay Kay Menon Says He Lacks the Skill to Market Himself but Won’t Step Down from Promoting His Work

According to a media expert who didn't want to be named, the spike in viewership could be momentary. "As of now yes, it's booming. They have cushioned the consumer's pain. Presently, there is a spike worldwide. But there's already fatigue setting in. People are a bit tired. Also, OTT is a more metro phenomenon and India is a mass country. It needs more content," the expert explained.

So it's true that people holed up in their houses are consuming everything online but without more content things can get trickier this side too. As of now, Hotstar's Special Ops starring Kay Kay Menon in the lead has received a tremendous response and so did Netflix's Money Heist.