Ranveer Singh made a comeback on the big screen after two years with Dhurandhar. The heavily hyped action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar loosely draws inspiration from Operation Lyari. The movie, which stars Sara Arjun as the female lead, shows Ranveer Singh in a different avatar as an undercover agent who infiltrates Lyari and dismantles the terror network there. Dhurandhar was released in theatres in December 2025. While fans are excited to watch and rewatch the movie in theatres, their excitement was dampened after they found out that the movie had unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. ‘Dhurandhar’ Movie Review: Ranveer Singh Explodes in Spurts in Aditya Dhar’s Exhaustingly Violent and Politically Questionable Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

According to reports, Dhurandhar has been illegally leaked on Torrent sites such as Movierulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format.

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, these sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here. ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Leaked Online: Film Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Pikashow & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Rishab Shetty’s Prequel Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Dhurandhar’:

About ‘Dhurandhar’

Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features a star-studded ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi. The movie is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Dhurandhar is now nearing the INR 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

