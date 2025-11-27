Did Indian Army General Upendra Dwivedi Really Propose Giving Arunachal Pradesh to China To Stop Beijing From Supporting Pakistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally Altered Video

Mumbai, November 27: A video has gone viral on social media, allegedly claiming that Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi suggested handing over Arunachal Pradesh to China to stop Beijing from supporting Pakistan. In the video, General Dwivedi can also be heard admitting that Chinese technology destroyed Rafale jets during India-Pakistan tensions.

"In the hindsight now, when I look at the global geopolitics and what has been happening to India, especially after the incidents of sixth and seventh May, and how the superior Chinese technology that led to the destruction of our Rafales, I am of this opinion that if we truly want to get success against Pakistan, the best strategy would be to make friends with China. So I heard about this incident recently that a girl went from Arunachal to China, and she was denied entry there," General Dwivedi can be heard saying in the alleged video. Did Air Chief Marshal AP Singh Criticise the Tejas Fighter Jet and Call It 'Samosa'? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Fake Video Going Viral on Social Media.

"I think we need to fix our relationship so that China stops interfering with us with regards to Pakistan, and it stops weaponizing Pakistan. This way, we can easily take back sin as Rajnath ji said. And besides this, the people of Arunachal Pradesh do not associate themselves with India too, so it won't be our loss," he further says. Is Indian Air Force Planning To Abandon Tejas Fighter Jets After IAF Aircraft Accident at Dubai Air Show? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Letter Shared by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

PIB Fact Check: General Upendra Dwivedi Has Not Proposed Giving Arunachal to China

#Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally altered video of Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, falsely claiming that he suggested handing over Arunachal Pradesh to China to stop Beijing from supporting Pakistan and that he admitted Chinese… pic.twitter.com/AYfmWUJGCE — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 27, 2025

However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has clarified that General Upendra Dwivedi has not made any such statements, and the viral video is digitally altered. "The Chief of the Army Staff has made NO such statement. The circulating clip is an AI-generated fake, created to spread misinformation and undermine trust in the Indian Armed Forces," PIB Fact Check wrote on X.

