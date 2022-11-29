The music scene in India has changed drastically in the last few years. There has been an upward trend of non-film music, and the arrival of music labels justifies the same. With a plethora of original music coming from an array of independent artists and creative professionals, Osm Records has become one of the prominent record labels in India.

Founded by Manpreet Kaur and Himanshu Shekhar in 2017, the homegrown record label has given some of the biggest musical hits. Osm Records has given chartbuster hits to music lovers in the form of 'Shaqi Balma', 'Tom Cruise', 'Knock Knock' and 'Single Hai G'. The coveted record label has an interesting lineup of singles to release in the coming months.

Bringing the curtains down this year on a smashing note, Osm Records will release its upcoming music video titled 'Ek Thi Raat'. Crooned by JSL Singh and Himanshu Shekhar, the song will release on December 4. As per the sources, the song depicts the story of two friends. The single promises to have a lot of dramatic sequences and will feature Shivankit Parihar and Badri.

Since Osm Records started, it has given potential talents to the entertainment industry. Be it aspiring actors, filmmakers, lyricists, singers or editors, Osm Records aims to work with the finest artists from the music and film industry. Shedding light on it, Himanshu revealed, "We want to work with new-age talents and give them the much-needed push through our platform."

While the music label has Hindi and Punjabi hits to be proud of, Manpreet and Himanshu are striving towards making Osm Records a Pan-India record label. The duo is already keen to collaborate with artists from different industries and serve music in different languages like Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Rajasthani, Odia and other languages from Southern India.

While Osm Records has carved its name with several achievements, the founders want to make the record label a content-driven platform rather than a market-driven channel. "We aspire to work with musicians and other artists from all over India, and our primary goal is to promote the country's rich diversity through music", concluded Manpreet.