Vazhakku is a crime drama directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan and tells the story of a man who is a lawyer, and cheats on his wife and goes for an inland drive. He had agreed to appear in court to sign a mutual divorce on the same day. He asks his wife to postpone the divorce but she doesn't agree. On the way back he meets another woman named Sathi and her daughter who are leaving home due to marital problems. That meeting changes his view on life. Vazhakku: Tovino Thomas’ New Poster from Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Will Leave You Curious.

Watch Trailer Here:

