Actress Avneet Kaur has found herself at the centre of social media speculation after sharing and quickly deleting a romantic post on Valentine’s Day. The update, which appeared on her Instagram story, featured a photograph of the 23-year-old holding hands with a mystery man across a dinner table. Avneet Kaur Shares Her Experience on Meeting With Tom Cruise, Says 'He Already Knew About My Cannes Appearance’.

Are Avneet Kaur and Raghav Sharma Dating?

Although the post was removed shortly after being published, eagle-eyed fans managed to capture screenshots that have since gone viral across social media platforms. Many followers are now speculating that the man in the photo is music producer Raghav Sharma.

A Soft Launch Under Scrutiny

The deleted image showcased a curated dinner setting complete with roses and a cake featuring the text "Happy Valentine's Day." While the companion’s face was not visible and no one was tagged in the post, the sudden removal of the story led many to believe Kaur was attempting a "soft launch"—a social media trend where a person subtly hints at a relationship without fully identifying their partner.

Avneet Kaur’s Quickly Deleted Valentine’s Day Post With Mystery Man

Discussion threads on Reddit, titled "Avneet Kaur deleted her Instagram story with Raghav Sharma," suggest that the pairing is an open secret within certain fan circles.

Who is Raghav Sharma?

Raghav Sharma is a prominent figure in the Indian music industry, serving as the Vice President of Play DMF and co-founder of the music label Desi Music Factory.

Raghav Sharma’s Instagram Post

The 34-year-old producer has been behind several high-profile tracks, including "Yimmy Yimmy" and "Mud Mud Ke". Known for his work as a casting director and his early career as an assistant to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Sharma has maintained a significant behind-the-scenes presence in the entertainment world.

Long-standing Speculation

This is not the first time Kaur and Sharma have been linked. Rumours regarding their relationship first surfaced in 2022, with reports suggesting the two met socially and have been close for nearly four years.

Industry insiders have previously noted that the pair tends to keep their personal lives private due to their professional overlap; Kaur has appeared in several projects produced under Sharma’s music labels.

Avneet Kaur’s Work Front

Avneet Kaur, who rose to fame as a child artist in Dance India Dance Li’l Masters and later as Princess Yasmine in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, has recently transitioned into film. She made her lead debut in Tiku Weds Sheru (2023) and recently starred in the international project Love in Vietnam. ‘Love in Vietnam’ Movie Review: Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur’s Romantic Drama Feels Like a Tedious Tourism Package! (LatestLY Exclusive).

As of now, neither Kaur nor Sharma has issued a formal statement regarding the dating rumours or the deleted social media post.

