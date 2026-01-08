New Delhi, January 8: The Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) has announced the first National Lok Adalat 2026, scheduled for Saturday, January 10, offering Delhi motorists a chance to settle pending traffic challans and other compoundable cases with possible waivers or reduced penalties.

Lok Adalat Venues Across Delhi

The Lok Adalat will be held simultaneously at all seven district court complexes in the national capital, Tis Hazari, Patiala House, Karkardooma, Rohini, Saket, Dwarka and Rouse Avenue, making it accessible to a large number of vehicle owners. Delhi Lok Adalat on January 10: Chance for Motorists To Resolve Traffic Challans; Check Registration Link, Token Process and More.

Online Token Registration: How to Apply

To manage crowds, DSLSA has made online token registration mandatory. Applicants must download and print their pending challans and book a slot through the official DSLSA portal.

The registration link is expected to go live a few days before the event, usually at 10:00 AM, and slots are allotted on a first-come, first-served basis. Vehicle number along with chassis or engine details will be required. Delhi Lok Adalat on January 10: How To Settle Traffic Challans.

Eligible Traffic Offences and Waivers

Only compoundable offences, such as overspeeding, red-light jumping, and not wearing helmets or seatbelts, are eligible. Non-compoundable or serious criminal offences cannot be settled. In eligible cases, fines in INR may be waived or substantially reduced, subject to on-the-spot settlement.

Documents to Carry on January 10

Participants should bring:

Printed online token

Original challans

Valid photo ID (Aadhaar, Driving Licence, etc.)

Vehicle registration documents

Lok Adalats help reduce court backlogs and provide citizens a quick, cost-effective way to clear traffic cases. Motorists are advised to regularly check the DSLSA portal or the Delhi Traffic Police website for registration updates.

