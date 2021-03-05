Actor-filmmaker John Krasinski took to Twitter to announce that the sequel to his 2018 hit, A Quiet Place, will release on May 28. The film stars Krasinskis wife Emily Blunt, and also brings back the actor-director in flashback sequences. John Krasinski Hosts a Virtual Quarantine Prom with Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish (Watch Video).

"They always say good things come to those who wait. Well... I think we've waited long enough. A QUIET PLACE PART II. MEMORIAL DAY," the 41-year-old Krasinski wrote on Twitter.

Check Out John Krasinski's Tweet Below:

They always say good things come to those who wait. Well... I think we’ve waited long enough. A QUIET PLACE PART II MEMORIAL DAY pic.twitter.com/hqkE0YcUj8 — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) March 5, 2021

The films' theatrical release has been pushed by a year due to pandemic, and will hit the OTT streaming service, Paramount+, after 45 days of its theatrical release.

Last year, during the film's premiere, Krasinski recalled that he didn't want to make the film for the heck of it. "I did not even want to do a sequel unless it was as organic and personal as the first one. This one feels as much, if not more so," he had said then.

