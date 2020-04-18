John Krasinski Hosts a Virtual Quarantine Prom with Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish (Watch Video)

Jonas Brothers (Photo Credits: Twitter)

American actor John Krasinski hosted a virtual prom for high schoolers whose own dances were cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis.According to E!News, the 40-year-old actor was seen dressed in a spiffy tuxedo, for a part of his new YouTube show 'Some Good News'. The A-lister called upon celeb pals like the Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish and Chance the Rapper to recreate prom from the comfort and safety of their own homes. Game Of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Is Auctioning a Virtual Dinner in Return of Donations for Coronavirus Relief.

Actor Rainn Wilson also joined in for a dance party with Chance before the Jonas Brothers took the metaphorical stage for a performance of 'Nick Jonas said, "How about we do one of our songs and since we never went to prom? We could do one of our songs and turn this party up a notch."After then speaking to some teens (dressed in what they planned to wear to prom), John closed with a touching moment. Taylor Swift Cancels Her 2020 Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus Pandemic; 2021 Concert Schedule to be Announced Soon

Jonas Brothers Performing in John Krasinski's Virtual Gig

literally couldn’t love the Jonas brothers and John krasinski any more if I tried pic.twitter.com/qSbzhEbXWZ — darc (@darcyyyh) April 18, 2020

John Krasinski Interacts With Joe Jonas

the performances were brilliant but my absolute FAVE part of @somegoodnews prom was @johnkrasinski, @rainnwilson and @chancetherapper just absolutely vibing out together for a solid minute pic.twitter.com/U23xCUrR2h — abby 🐀 (@tweakandtwerk) April 18, 2020

Check Out Billie Eilish's Performance

He said that we all are going through this together. This is a very, very weird time but "each and every one of you is missing something and this is the least I could do."