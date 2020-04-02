Adam Schlesinger Passes Away At 52 Due to COVID-19; Tom Hanks Remembers The Emmy-Winning Singer (Read Tweet)

Adam Schlesinger, Tom Hanks (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Adam Schlesinger’s family had issued a statement confirming that the singer-songwriter has been hospitalised after he was tested positive for COVID-19. The statement, shared by Chris Collingwood on Twitter on March 31, read, “Adam has been hospitalised with COVID-19. He's on a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery.” After battling for days at a hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York, the Emmy-winning singer passed away on April 1, 2020. Andrew Jack Passes Away At 76, Star Wars Actor Suffered From COVID-19 Complications.

Adam Schlesinger, aged 52, was a founding member of the bands Fountains of Wayne, Ivy and Tinted Windows. Tom Hanks, who was also tested positive for the coronavirus, took to Twitter to condole the death of Adam Schlesinger. The actor confirmed the news by writing, “There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx.” Ken Shimura, Popular Japanese Comedian Dies of COVID-19 at the age of 70.

Tom Hanks Remembers Adam Schlesinger

There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 2, 2020

The Statement Shared By Chris Collingwood On Behalf Of Adam Schlesinger's Family

Besides Tom Hanks, even Jimmey Kimmel has shared a condolence message. He wrote, “I am very sorry to hear the terrible news about Adam Schlesinger. I had the pleasure of working with Adam when he wrote the theme to Crank Yankers. He was a kind and super-talented man who will be missed. Sending love to his family, friends and fans.”

There are many hit records written and sung by Adam Schlesinger. It includes “That Thing You Do!”, “It Must Be Summer”, “Stacy’s Mom”, “Fire Island”, among others. Schlesinger is survived by his partner Alexis Morley and two children, Sadie and Claire.